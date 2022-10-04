First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

