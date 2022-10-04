First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 3.3 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

