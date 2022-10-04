First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 696 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

