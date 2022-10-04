First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,029 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.2 %

Mastercard stock opened at $290.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

