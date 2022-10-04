First Hawaiian Bank Sells 16,660 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

