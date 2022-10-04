First Hawaiian Bank Sells 223 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications stock opened at $320.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.94 and a fifty-two week high of $753.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

