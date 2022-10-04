First Hawaiian Bank Sells 571 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.