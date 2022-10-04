First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,936 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 217,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $184.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

