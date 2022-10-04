First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.19 and a 200 day moving average of $395.58. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

