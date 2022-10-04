First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $148.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.