First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 6,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
