First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 6,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,833,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

