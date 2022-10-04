First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FNY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 9,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

