First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FNY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 9,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $79.92.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.