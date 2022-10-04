Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 75,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

