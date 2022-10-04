Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DFP stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $28.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.