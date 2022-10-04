Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

