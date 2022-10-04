FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 734,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.69. 31,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

