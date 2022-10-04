Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 72 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,173. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

