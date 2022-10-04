Forbes J M & Co. LLP Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.89. 43,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.