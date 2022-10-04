Forbes J M & Co. LLP Invests $12.93 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,934,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.76. 44,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,688. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.83.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.