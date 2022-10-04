Forbes J M & Co. LLP Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 7,628,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

