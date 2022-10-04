Forte Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

