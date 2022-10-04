Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,513 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

