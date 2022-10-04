Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. 81,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,036. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.