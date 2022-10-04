Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. 186,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

