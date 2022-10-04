Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading 11.3% Higher

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Fortran Stock Up 11.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

