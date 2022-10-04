Foxy Equilibrium (Foxy) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,532.00

Foxy Equilibrium (Foxy) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Foxy Equilibrium has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Foxy Equilibrium has a market capitalization of $4,156.28 and approximately $31,532.00 worth of Foxy Equilibrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Foxy Equilibrium coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Foxy Equilibrium
Foxy Equilibrium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Foxy Equilibrium Coin Trading
