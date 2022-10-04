Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.61. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at $453,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

