G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

GTHX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,921. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,563,980 over the last 90 days. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

