G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
GTHX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,921. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.49.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics
In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,563,980 over the last 90 days. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.