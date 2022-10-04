Gamestarter (GAME) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.61 Million

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Gamestarter has a market cap of $16.61 million and $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gamestarter Coin Profile

Gamestarter was first traded on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

