Gather (GTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Gather (GTH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Gather has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,341.84 or 1.00011420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.