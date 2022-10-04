General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lessened by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average is $228.70. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

