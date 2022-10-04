General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.8% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 169,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,708. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

