Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. 26,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5,870.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,504 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Genpact by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,996 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $41,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genpact by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 831,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

