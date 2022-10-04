Gera Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.12 Million (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded down 67.5% against the US dollar. One Gera Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 10,979,338,837 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

