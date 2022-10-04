Ghost Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.82 or 1.00018420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051201 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004879 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,641,207 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars.

