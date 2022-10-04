Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $7,186,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

See Also

