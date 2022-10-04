Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 4,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Global X China Materials ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Get Global X China Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X China Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X China Materials ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Global X China Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X China Materials ETF

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.