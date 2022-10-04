Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 4,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.
Institutional Trading of Global X China Materials ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X China Materials ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Global X China Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Global X China Materials ETF
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
