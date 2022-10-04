GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 4.2 %

GLYC stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

