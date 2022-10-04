G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G&P Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G&P Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAPA remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. G&P Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.16.

G&P Acquisition Company Profile

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

