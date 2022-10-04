Graphlinq Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $183,512.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $785,500.00 and $183,512.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,961 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graphlinq Protocol’s official website is graphlinq.io.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

