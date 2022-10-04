Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00274331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001302 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016849 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003763 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

