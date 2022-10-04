Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. APA comprises approximately 1.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. 149,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,914. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

