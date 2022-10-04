Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $288,000 in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOGU traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. 3,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

