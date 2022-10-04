Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Archaea Energy accounts for 1.0% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,998 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 852,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 199.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,241,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after buying an additional 826,571 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE:LFG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 6,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.79. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

