Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe comprises 1.7% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 2.33% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the second quarter worth about $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 214.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,895,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Performance

EPV stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,493. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

