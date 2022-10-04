Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 4.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 568,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,339. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.