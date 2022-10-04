Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,237,000. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares makes up approximately 7.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 414,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 81,419 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

NYSEARCA:DRIP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 54,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,083. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

