Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Permian Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Performance

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 976,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 4.90. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.70.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.84 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

