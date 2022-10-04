Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 338,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,897,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NOBL stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,956 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96.

