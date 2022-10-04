Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Shares Up 2.4%

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.11 and last traded at C$9.10. 31,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 27,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.89.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.11.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

