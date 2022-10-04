Head to Head Survey: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 15.96% 9.33% Westwood Holdings Group 6.23% 5.34% 4.65%

Risk & Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.6, indicating that its stock price is 760% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GlassBridge Enterprises and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Westwood Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 10.50 $29.00 million N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group $73.05 million 1.24 $9.76 million $0.56 19.11

GlassBridge Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises beats Westwood Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

